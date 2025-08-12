Blair William & Co. IL Sells 633 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

