Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,789 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 38,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 845,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,705.56. This trade represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 116,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.7%

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.