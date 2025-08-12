Blair William & Co. IL Sells 727 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

