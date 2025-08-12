Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.8%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

