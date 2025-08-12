Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%

CCEP stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.