Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%
CCEP stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
