Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after acquiring an additional 863,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.