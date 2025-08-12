BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.48%.
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.
