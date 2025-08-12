BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$32.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.23. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.48%.

About Saputo

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

