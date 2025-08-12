Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

BFH stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,241,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

