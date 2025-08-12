Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NYSE BCO opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $967,572.50. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,802 shares of company stock valued at $280,262 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brink’s by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 82,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $8,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

