Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $53.00

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of DNTH stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.43.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
