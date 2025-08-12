Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $53.00

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

