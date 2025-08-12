Brokerages Set Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) Price Target at $30.20

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

