Brokerages Set Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $4.19

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.1875.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Geron by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Geron by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 143,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 584,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

