Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $140.25

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. Integer has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $38,073,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $33,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Integer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $17,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 2,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.