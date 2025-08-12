Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $9.00

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ProPetro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.