Brokerages Set SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Target Price at $25.47

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

SailPoint Price Performance

SAIL opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. SailPoint has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,836 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 3,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 466,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

