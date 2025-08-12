Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $70.40

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

CHEF opened at $62.30 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

