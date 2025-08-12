Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $63.00

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 40,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

