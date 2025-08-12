Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cascades’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.
Cascades Trading Down 1.2%
Cascades stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$985.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.
Insider Activity at Cascades
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$94,004.90. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 29,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$258,090.00. Insiders sold 119,911 shares of company stock worth $1,068,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is -64.73%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
