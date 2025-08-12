Brokers Set Expectations for SSRM Q3 Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 price objective (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Silver Standard Resources has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

