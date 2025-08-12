Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 837.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

