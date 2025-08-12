Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $82.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Stock Down 0.5%

BN stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.