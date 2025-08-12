Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $113,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.5%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

