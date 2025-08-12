Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Bunge Global worth $122,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.