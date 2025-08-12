BWS Financial Has Bullish Estimate for Adeia FY2025 Earnings

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Adeia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adeia’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Adeia alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADEA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Adeia has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.