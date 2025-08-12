C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,986,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $118,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

