CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CAE opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

