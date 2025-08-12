Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 8.1% After Earnings Miss

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 43,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,221,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Calumet in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $1,623,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 934,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,379.47. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,415 shares in the company, valued at $657,836.35. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,123 shares of company stock worth $4,113,303 over the last ninety days. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Trading Down 7.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

