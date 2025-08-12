CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $35,612,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,061,000.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

