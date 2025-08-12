Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $17.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $805.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

