Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Alphabet by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 67,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

