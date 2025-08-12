Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

