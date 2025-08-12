Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.06 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 473,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 338,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 108,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

