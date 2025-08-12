Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

