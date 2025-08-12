Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Receives C$127.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

CLS stock opened at C$282.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$216.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$55.10 and a 1-year high of C$296.00.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

