Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 568,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,224,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:CVE opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 425.0%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

