CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO opened at $9.50 on Monday. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.79.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Research analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CervoMed by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

