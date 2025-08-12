Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,404 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $591,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,357.94. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

