Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 72.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 387.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 127,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 17.3%

SOUN opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 171.81%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $602,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 477,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,570. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,209,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

