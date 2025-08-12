CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 target price on CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

