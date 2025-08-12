Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 87,659 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Stag Industrial worth $116,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,729 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 63,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

