Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89,948 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Docusign worth $116,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.