Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Expedia Group worth $125,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3%

Expedia Group stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.33 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

