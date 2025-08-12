Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $126,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 655,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,627,000 after buying an additional 52,876 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

