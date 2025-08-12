Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,871 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $124,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

