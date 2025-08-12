Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,977 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $119,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

