Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,438 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of News worth $122,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in News by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after buying an additional 3,678,215 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in News by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after buying an additional 2,569,343 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in News by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after buying an additional 1,245,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

