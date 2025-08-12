Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $127,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.18 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.