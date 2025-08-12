Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Okta worth $127,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

