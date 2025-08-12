Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $116,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

