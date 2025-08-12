Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $123,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 175,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $515.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.15. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

